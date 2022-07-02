Railways to operate three special trains on Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways will operate three special trains on Eidul Azha holidays to facilitate the people.

PR sources said on Saturday that first special train would be operated from Quetta to Peshawar on July 8 at 10:00 a.

m via Multan, Sahiwal and Lahore.

The second train would leave Karachi for Lahore via Multan and Faisalabad on July 8 at 6:45 p.m.

The third special train would run on July 11 from Lahore to Karachi at 11:30 am.

via Faisalabad and Multan.