Railways to operate trains with 70 pc occupancy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways has decided to operate the train service with 70 per cent occupancy instead of hundred per cent in view of increasing cases of coronavirus in the country.

According to a notification, the decision has been made for the protection of passengers after the directions of the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC).

All divisional superintendents have been directed to ensure booking in the train accordingto the 70 per cent occupancy besides implementation of the SOPs.