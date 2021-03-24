UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways To Operate Trains With 70 Pc Occupancy

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Railways to operate trains with 70 pc occupancy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways has decided to operate the train service with 70 per cent occupancy instead of hundred per cent in view of increasing cases of coronavirus in the country.

According to a notification, the decision has been made for the protection of passengers after the directions of the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC).

All divisional superintendents have been directed to ensure booking in the train accordingto the 70 per cent occupancy besides implementation of the SOPs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

9 minutes ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

16 minutes ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

30 minutes ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

39 minutes ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

52 minutes ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.