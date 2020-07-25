Railways to organize video-making competition

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Pakistan Railways is going to organise a video-making and short-film competition to create awareness about rules and regulations of Railways among the citizens.

PR sources said on Saturday the competition would continue for a month and students from universities and colleges across the country would participate in the competition.

Each student who want to take part in the competition will have to send videos of 2 minutes 10 second through online. The videos should contain railways history, culture, romance of rail journey, safety measures of level crossing, safety protocols of the PR and financial impacts of railways.

The students can send their work through email mentioned in the participation forms after downloading from Railways website (www.pakrail.gov.pk). They can also send their work in the USB along with the form to the Railways Headquarters.

A high level committee would decide the result and a cashprize of Rs 50,000 will be given to the successful participants.

More Stories From Pakistan

