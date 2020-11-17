Railways to outsource 14 trains, after Farid, Mehr Express

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :With the goal of passengers' safety and increased ridership, Pakistan railways has decided to outsource 16 trains of whom two have already been running with Public Private Partnership while commercializing process of remaining trains would be completed in near future.

Divisional Commercial Officer Hameedullah Lashari talking to APP on Tuesday confirmed that Farid Express was operational quite successfully after being outsourced on November 12.

Earlier, he said that Mehr Express already had already been outsourced about one and half months ago, adjusted to deliver better services to passengers.

Farid Express starts its journey from Lahore and moves to Karachi via Pakpattan, while Mehr Express starts from Multan runs to Rawalpindi with brief stopover at Layyah, Kot Addu and Jehlum railway stations.

DCO termed new mode of operation quite efficient, safe, enjoyable and cost effective.

Meanwhile, Railways Workers Union, Railways Mehnat Kush Union, Railways Signal Staff Association, Railways Traffic Yard Staff Association, Railway Guard Association, Train Drivers Association, Tickets Examiners Association, Commercial Staff Association and Carriage and Wagon Staff Association raised protest over on-going outsourcing process of different trains across the country.

Expressing acute reservations, president of Signal Staff Association Saleem Chisti said that owners of 'private trains' have stripped them of their genuine rights to hold free travelling from the trains.

Not even that, we have been restricted to set out for official assignments through honorary tickets. He called the move like 'pushing serving employees to the wall'.

Hameedullah Lashari, commenting on concerns of said employees union told that decision for outsourcing was vetted from the headquarter, while the management acting just like an 'operational authority'.

He said all reforms were aimed at moving the system on right track and restore passengers' confidence in the field which had long been neglected in the past.

Referring implementation of Covid SOPs in railways' compartments, also platform premises, the official said fines had been started imposing on the violators like putting off mask at congested places.

He said all officials being placed on duty were doing their best to let maintain social distance among people whosoever came to hire railways service.