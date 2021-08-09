UrduPoint.com

Railways To Plant 10 Mln Saplings In A Year: Azam Swati

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Railways to plant 10 mln saplings in a year: Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Monday said the Pakistan Railways (PR) would plant 10 million saplings in a year to contribute in the Prime Minister's clean and green campaign.

Inaugurating a tree plantation drive at the Ministry of Railways, he said that the ministry would utilize the land of Pakistan Railways to ensure clean and green Pakistan by planting trees.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan's Clean and Green Pakistan will bring positive change and tackle looming threat of climate change," he said.

He said the project of ten billion trees will benefit future generations as climate change is affecting the whole world.

