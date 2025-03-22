Railways To Ply Five Special Eid Trains To Facilitate Passengers
Published March 22, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) To facilitate smooth and hassle-free travel to the passengers during Eid-ul-Fitr, Pakistan Railways has announced the launch of five special trains on key routes across the country.
This initiative, introduced under the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, was announced by Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi.
The special Eid trains aim to enhance passenger convenience, ensure safe travel, and provide timely transportation, allowing thousands to reach their hometowns and celebrate the festive occasion with their families.
According to the official schedule, the following special trains will operate: On March 26, the first special train will depart from Karachi Cantonment to Lahore, featuring 16 coaches, and will travel via Hyderabad, Rohri, Multan, and Sahiwal.
The second train will operate from Quetta to Peshawar Cantonment on March 26, with 11 coaches, passing through Multan and Sahiwal.
On March 27: The third train will depart from Lahore to Karachi, consisting of 16 coaches, making stops at Khanewal, Multan, Sahiwal, and Rohri.
The fourth train will run from Karachi City Station to Rawalpindi on March 27, carrying 14 coaches, and traveling via Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Lalamusa.
On March 28: The fifth and final Eid special train will travel from Karachi Cantonment to Lahore, with 16 coaches, making stops at Multan and Faisalabad.
The passengers will have the option to travel in economy class, AC business, and AC standard class coaches, ensuring a range of choices to suit different budgets and preferences.
The minister said Pakistan Railways Headquarters has notified all relevant divisions, and advance booking is already underway.
Hanif Abbasi has instructed railway officials to ensure that all necessary preparations are completed for the smooth operation of these special trains.
To oversee arrangements, he said the Divisional Superintendents (DSs) have been directed to be physically present at stations during departures.
The minister also issued a strict warning against negligence or misconduct, emphasizing that disciplinary action will be taken against staff who fail to fulfill their duties.
Beyond the Eid special trains, Hanif Abbasi announced that Pakistan Railways is developing a comprehensive ‘Adoption Policy’ aimed at enhancing travel facilities along the Peshawar-Karachi route.
This policy focuses on modernizing passenger coaches and upgrading station infrastructure to improve travel comfort and service quality, he added.
Reaffirming the government’s commitment to safe, comfortable, and reliable train travel, Abbasi assured that all available resources are being utilized to ensure punctual and secure operations for Eid travelers.
He highlighted that this initiative aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision for public service, and Pakistan Railways will continue to implement passenger-centric measures to improve the national transportation network.
