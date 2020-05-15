Railways to recruit 4 advisors to revamp department

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways will recruit four special advisors for the Railways board to reorganise the department on modern lines.

According to the Railways sources on Friday, the decision of recruitment of four professional advisors in MP-1 scale has been taken on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan under the suggestions of Advisor to Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain.

Initially, an advertisement was issued by the Railways for recruitment of an Advisor Human Resource Development to revamp and build the human capital, Advisor Business Planning, who would lead the PR towards a vibrant business entity, while the third Advisor Technical would transform the department to new technological horizon.

While the advertisement for the fourth Advisor Legal to protect the legal rights of the Railways would soon be published.

These advisors would be recruited for two years on contract initially. However, the contract might be extended on good performance.

Foreign experts would also be invited to join the Pakistan Railways in its restructuring process on modern lines, departmental sources said.