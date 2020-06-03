UrduPoint.com
Railways To Refund Ticket Purchased Before Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 09:04 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has decided to refund amount of tickets purchased before the announcement of lockdown due to coronavirus across the country.

According to a PR spokesperson on Wednesday, the administration had ordered the booking and reservation offices to immediately refund the amount to the citizens.

Those passengers who had purchased tickets before lockdown could receive complete amount of their tickets if they did not use them after restoration of partial train operations.

Passengers could contact nearby divisional booking offices in case the booking office concerned was closed.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

