Ministry of Railways has decided to regularize its employees hired on the basis of Temporary Labour Appointment (TLA) in Pakistan Railways after court's decision in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Ministry of Railways has decided to regularize its employees hired on the basis of Temporary Labour Appointment (TLA) in Pakistan Railways after court's decision in this regard.

In a video message of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, he said the department had requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to allow an increase of one scale from grade 1 to 16 of its labourers from own resources.

The sanctioned strength of employees of Pakistan Railways was 95,729. But, the department had around 79,000 staffers working out of the total, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

The minister had also announced the extension of Christmas special train service till January 10 to cater the rush of the passengers as a lot of travelers were using Pakistan Railways in foggy weather.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan Railways had started a Christmas Special Train with 20 percent discount running from Rawalpindi to Karachi and Karachi to Rawalpindi to facilitate Christian community.

