Railways To Replace Old, Obsolete Signal Gear From Lodhran-Shahdara

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2022 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways has worked out a plan to replace old and obsolete signal gear from Lodhran-Multan-Khanewal-Shahdara Bagh mainline section during the current fiscal year.

According to an official, the Pakistan Railways had allocated Rs 1 billion for the project titled 'Replacement of old and obsolete signal gear from Lodhran-Multan-Khanewal- Shahdara Bagh mainline section.' He told APP on the other day that the signaling system of 44 stations was automated by Computer Based Interlocking (CBI) over Shandadpur-Mirpur Mathelo and Lodhran-Shahdara Bagh section.

The initiative, he said, had considerably improved the arrival and departure timing of trains owing to swift operation in the automated section. The engineering restrictions on tracks were being removed to curtail the running time of passenger trains.

"Pakistan Railways is rigorously pursuing Main Line-I project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to upgrade its track which faced delay during the last four years," he said.

He said Rs 5 billion were already allocated for the ML-I project in current fiscal year 2022-23. The project would increase trains speed from 120 to 160 km per hour, he added.

The official said the journey time would be reduced by half after the implementation of the project.

He said that the Pakistan Railways had procured 230 new passenger coaches from China and the modern coaches would provide comfortable journey to the passengers as per international standards.

