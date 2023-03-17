UrduPoint.com

Railways To Replace Old, Obsolete Signal Gear From Lodhran-Shahdara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways has worked out a plan to replace old and obsolete signal gear from Lodhran-Multan-Khanewal-Shahdara Bagh mainline section during the current fiscal year.

Pakistan Railways had allocated Rs 1 billion for the project titled 'Replacement of old and obsolete signal gear from Lodhran-Multan-Khanewal- Shahdara Bagh mainline section,' an official told APP.

He told APP the other day that the signalling system of 44 stations was automated by Computer Based Interlocking (CBI) over Shandadpur-Mirpur Mathelo and Lodhran-Shahdara Bagh sections.

The initiative, he said, had considerably improved the arrival and departure timing of trains owing to swift operation in the automated section.

The engineering restrictions on tracks were being removed to curtail the running time of passenger trains.

"Pakistan Railways is rigorously pursuing the Main Line-I project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to upgrade its track which faced delay during the last four years," he said.

He said Rs 5 billion were already allocated for the ML-I project in the current fiscal year 2022-23. The project would increase trains' speed from 120 to 160 km per hour, he added.

The official said the journey time would be reduced by half after the implementation of the project.

