Railways To Restore Chenab Express

Published November 01, 2022

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways has decided to restore the Chenab Express train which was suspended due to recent floods across the country.

Station Master Railway Station Sargodha,Touseef Ahmed while talking to APP here on Tuesday said that Chenab Express train would resume service from Hawailian to reach Karachi via Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Shorkot from November 10.

"Pakistan Railways would take all possible steps to provide best travel facilities to passengers".

He affirmed that Divisional Superintendent (DS), Rawalpindi would undertake special inspections at various railway stations of Sargodha division.

