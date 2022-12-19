Railways to restore Fareed Express from December 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railway is all set to restore the operation of the Fareed Express passenger train from Lahore to Karachi to facilitate the passengers of the area from December 22.

"The train operation is halted due to the flash floods washed away the tracks at various places in the country which now have been restored," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said that Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique had directed the concerned officials to resume the operation of Fareed Express with maximum facilities for the passengers.

The official said that as many as 18 coaches would be added to the Fareed Express while the train would start its journey from Lahore, through Pakpatan to Karachi railway station.

He said that Pakistan Railways had started advance booking of Fareed Express and on the direction of the Minister for Railways, the department had taken special care of occupancy, cleanliness, and punctuality of the trains in all stations.

The official said the train would run under the management of a private company Ms. S Jamil & Co and the department had allowed the company to start reservations for the train.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the passengers had also de­manded Pakistan Railways authorities of resumption of Fareed Express, the only train which runs between Lahore-Karachi-Lahore via Vehari- Burewala.

They said that the locals, who wished to travel by it to La­hore or Karachi, have been facing inconvenience for over two months as it is the only train on this track.