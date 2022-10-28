UrduPoint.com

Railways To Restore Jaffer Express Train From November

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 09:02 PM

Railways to restore Jaffer Express train from November

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has decided to partially restore train operation for Quetta from the month of November.

This was decided in a meeting presided over by Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique held at the PR Headquarters, here on Friday.

The PR will restore Jaffer Express train from Peshawar to Mach, Balochistan in the next month.

The minister directed the PR administration to form a strategy about management of carrying the passengers from Mach to Quetta by road transport.

It was also decided to complete Sibbi-Harnai Section in 3 months.

It is pertinent to mention that the construction of the track at the section has been delayed for the last 4 years.

The minister also directed to ensure capacity building of the railway police on better lines.

The Pakistan Railways Freight Transportation Company was directed to form a plan to increase its income and to enhance the performance, the company was directed to induct young railway officers as well as experts from the market.

The minister expressed his satisfaction on the restoration work of the Hirok bridge during the meeting.

