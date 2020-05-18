Railways to restore limited train operation from Wednesday with SOPs

The Pakistan Railways will restore limited trains operation with 30 trains from Wednesday in order to facilitate citizens ahead of Eidul Fitr after getting permission from Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways will restore limited trains operation with 30 trains from Wednesday in order to facilitate citizens ahead of Eidul Fitr after getting permission from Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

According to the PR sources, Railways will operate 15 up and 15 down trains including Khyber Mail and Awam Express trains (run between Peshawar and Karachi), Jaffar Express (Quetta and Peshawar) , Tezgam , Green Line and Pakistan Express trains ( Karachi and Rawalpindi) , Mehar Express ( Multan and Rawalpindi), Subbak Raftar and Islamabad Exress ( between Lahore and Rawalpindi). Pak business, Karakoram Express and Shah Hussain Express (between Lahore and Karachi), Millat Express (Karachi and Lalamusa), Allama Iqbal Express (Karachi and Sialkot ) and Sukkur Express ( Jacobabad and Karachi) .

Railways has appealed to the passengers to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and maintain distance between each other and travel only when direly needed .

Booking in the trains would be made only through online ticketing service, while booking offices would remain closed .

The booking would be closed at 60 per cent occupancy in the train.

PR would ensure installation of sanitizer walk through gates at entrance of the railway stations, and passengers would be allowed to enter one hour before departure of the train. Non-traveling family members would not be allowed to enter station to see off their relatives. The 200 meters area around railway stations would be closed for irrelevant persons .

Medical and other necessary staff has been deployed at those railway stations where the trains would stop to ensure social distance and other necessary measures.

Body temperature of all passengers would be checked during traveling and the railway has appealed to the passengers to wear masks, use sanitizers, gloves and soap.

The PR warned that in case of violation of above given SOPs the passenger would be fined Rs 500 at first , and later the fine would be doubled if the passengers would not follow the SOPs .He or she would be off loaded at the next stop in case of zero compliance regardng the SOPs.