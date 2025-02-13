Railways To Restore Shah Hussain Express From Feb 25
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 09:12 PM
Pakistan Railways has decided to restore the Shah Hussain Express (43Up/44Dn) between Karachi Cantt and Lahore from February 25, aiming to facilitate passengers, a PR spokesperson confirmed on Thursday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Railways has decided to restore the Shah Hussain Express (43Up/44Dn) between Karachi Cantt and Lahore from February 25, aiming to facilitate passengers, a PR spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.
According to details, Shah Hussain Express (43Up) will depart from Karachi Cantt at 7:30 PM, making stops at Hyderabad, Rohri, Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Khanewal, and Faisalabad, before reaching Lahore Railway Station at 2:15 PM the following day.
Meanwhile, Shah Hussain Express (44Dn) will depart from Lahore at 7:00 PM, passing through Faisalabad, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rohri, Hyderabad, Landhi, and Drigh Road, and will arrive at Karachi Cantt at 2:05 PM the next day. The train will comprise 10 economy-class coaches, 2 AC business coaches, 2 AC standard coaches, 1 power plant, and 1 brake van.
In addition to this, Pakistan Railways has announced two special trains for devotees attending the annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. The first Sehwan Special Train will depart from Faisalabad on February 14 at 10:00 PM, making stops at Shorkot, Lodhran, Rohri, and Dadu, and will arrive at Sehwan Sharif at 2:15 PM the next day. The second Sehwan Special Train will leave Lahore on February 15 at 3:00 PM, traveling via Khanewal, Rohri, Sukkur, and Larkana, and will reach Sehwan Sharif at 9:00 AM the following day.
For the return journey, the first special train will depart from Sehwan Sharif on February 20 at 4:00 PM and will reach Faisalabad at 9:00 AM the next day, following the same route. The second train will leave Sehwan Sharif at 5:00 PM and will arrive in Lahore at 11:30 AM the next day.
Recent Stories
WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innovation with insights on healthc ..
Hazza bin Zayed reviews Ramadan event programme in Al Ain Region
UAE’s medal tally rises to 18 at Fazza Para Athletics GP 2025
EAD issues regulations on administrative penalties to enhance proactive environm ..
Dominica draws inspiration from UAE's digital transformation: Prime Minister
Crackdown on wall chalking: 3 cases filed, 4 arrested in ICT
Chairman Gulshan town visits Karachi University Book Fair
Deputy Chairman Senate announces three-member panel for 346th Senate session
Senate’s House Committee meets to outline agenda for 346th Session
Two killed, several injured in Toba Tek Singh accident
XRANGE expands operations with new runway, advanced facilities, enhanced service ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Moldovan FM discuss bilateral relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on wall chalking: 3 cases filed, 4 arrested in ICT4 minutes ago
-
Chairman Gulshan town visits Karachi University Book Fair4 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate announces three-member panel for 346th Senate session4 minutes ago
-
Senate’s House Committee meets to outline agenda for 346th Session4 minutes ago
-
Two killed, several injured in Toba Tek Singh accident4 minutes ago
-
Deadline for third installment in Govt Hajj Scheme ends on Friday5 seconds ago
-
Railways to restore Shah Hussain Express from Feb 254 minutes ago
-
MoU signed to promote tourism7 seconds ago
-
KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates second agricultural festival8 seconds ago
-
PFA discards 700kg poor quality ghee4 minutes ago
-
Steps taken to revive cultural activities at Nishtar Hall: CM’s aide4 minutes ago
-
Senate session likely to continue Till February 26: HBAC4 minutes ago