Railways to restore Shah Hussain Express from Feb 25

Published February 13, 2025 | 09:12 PM

Pakistan Railways has decided to restore the Shah Hussain Express (43Up/44Dn) between Karachi Cantt and Lahore from February 25, aiming to facilitate passengers, a PR spokesperson confirmed on Thursday

According to details, Shah Hussain Express (43Up) will depart from Karachi Cantt at 7:30 PM, making stops at Hyderabad, Rohri, Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Khanewal, and Faisalabad, before reaching Lahore Railway Station at 2:15 PM the following day.

Meanwhile, Shah Hussain Express (44Dn) will depart from Lahore at 7:00 PM, passing through Faisalabad, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rohri, Hyderabad, Landhi, and Drigh Road, and will arrive at Karachi Cantt at 2:05 PM the next day. The train will comprise 10 economy-class coaches, 2 AC business coaches, 2 AC standard coaches, 1 power plant, and 1 brake van.

In addition to this, Pakistan Railways has announced two special trains for devotees attending the annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. The first Sehwan Special Train will depart from Faisalabad on February 14 at 10:00 PM, making stops at Shorkot, Lodhran, Rohri, and Dadu, and will arrive at Sehwan Sharif at 2:15 PM the next day. The second Sehwan Special Train will leave Lahore on February 15 at 3:00 PM, traveling via Khanewal, Rohri, Sukkur, and Larkana, and will reach Sehwan Sharif at 9:00 AM the following day.

For the return journey, the first special train will depart from Sehwan Sharif on February 20 at 4:00 PM and will reach Faisalabad at 9:00 AM the next day, following the same route. The second train will leave Sehwan Sharif at 5:00 PM and will arrive in Lahore at 11:30 AM the next day.

