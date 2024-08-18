Open Menu

Railways To Restore Sir Syed Express On September 1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Railways has decided to restore Sir Syed Express (35UP/36DN) between Karachi Cantonment to Rawalpindi from September 1 under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

The Sir Syed Express (35UP) will depart from Karachi Cantonment at 9:00 PM via Hyderabad, Khanpur, Khanewal, Faisalabad, Sangla Hill, Wazirabad, Gujrat, and Jhelum, before arriving in Rawalpindi at 8:55 PM the following day, an official told APP.

Likewise, he said the Sir Syed Express (36DN) will leave Rawalpindi at 1:30 PM and follow the same route, reaching Karachi Cantonment at 1:50 PM the next day.

He said the train will comprise one AC Sleeper, one AC business class, one AC Standard class, four Economy Class coaches, a Dining car, a Brake Van, and a Power Plant.

The official said that the scheduled stops include Drigh Road, Hyderabad, Rohri, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Faisalabad, Sangla Hill, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Gujrat, and Jhelum.

Additionally, he said that on its journey from Rawalpindi to Karachi, the train will make a stop at Landhi Railway Station.

