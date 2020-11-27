Railways to restore Subak Raftar, Kohat Express from Nov 30

The Pakistan Railways has decided to restore two major trains including 103-Up/104-Dn Subak Raftar train and 133-Up/134-Dn Kohat Express from November 30

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has decided to restore two major trains including 103-Up/104-Dn Subak Raftar train and 133-Up/134-Dn Kohat Express from November 30.

According to the PR sources here on Friday, Subak Raftar train which runs between Lahore and Rawalpindi, will leave from both sides at 4:30 p.m.

and reach at its destinations at 9:30 p.m daily.

The train will stop at Gujranwala, Wazirabad, Gujrat, Lalamusa, Jehlum and Chaklala.

The second train 133-Up Kohat Express which runs between Rawalpindi and Kohat, will leave Rawalpindi for Kohat at 3:30 p.m. by stopping at Golra Sharif, Tarnol Halt, Fateh Jung, Kahal Halt, Basaal Sharif Halt, Basaal Junction, Domal, Jund and Babri Banda railway stations and it will reach at its destination at 7:20 p.m.

While on return, 134-Dn will leave Kohat for Rawalpindi at 7:30 a.m.

and it will reach Rawalpindi via the same route at 11:20 a.m.