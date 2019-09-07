Railways to run a speedy train between Karachi-Sukkur: Sheikh Rashid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has announced to start a speedy train between Sukkur and Karachi besides provision of 10,000 jobs in the railways.

Talking to media at Sukkur railway station before leaving to visit railway stations in interior Sindh, Railways Minister said that the present government has started three new trains in Sindh which included Rubi, Moenjodaro and Sindh Express while lamenting on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) he said that those who ruled for thirty years could not start even a single train in the province.

Talking about his ministry peformance he said that despite lack of money, coaches, freight wagons we added eight million passengers and will add more 10 million passengers.

Reiterating Prime Minister Imran khan stance on NRO, the Railway Minister said that the premier will never give NRO to anyone while he claimed that Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif have started efforts for plea bargain.

To a question, regarding NAB investigation against the PPP leader Khursheed Shah, he said that those who remained involved in corruption would had to face the anti-corruption body.