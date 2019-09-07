UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways To Run A Speedy Train Between Karachi-Sukkur: Sheikh Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 09:32 PM

Railways to run a speedy train between Karachi-Sukkur: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has announced to start a speedy train between Sukkur and Karachi besides provision of 10,000 jobs in the railways

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has announced to start a speedy train between Sukkur and Karachi besides provision of 10,000 jobs in the railways.

Talking to media at Sukkur railway station before leaving to visit railway stations in interior Sindh, Railways Minister said that the present government has started three new trains in Sindh which included Rubi, Moenjodaro and Sindh Express while lamenting on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) he said that those who ruled for thirty years could not start even a single train in the province.

Talking about his ministry peformance he said that despite lack of money, coaches, freight wagons we added eight million passengers and will add more 10 million passengers.

Reiterating Prime Minister Imran khan stance on NRO, the Railway Minister said that the premier will never give NRO to anyone while he claimed that Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif have started efforts for plea bargain.

To a question, regarding NAB investigation against the PPP leader Khursheed Shah, he said that those who remained involved in corruption would had to face the anti-corruption body.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Visit Rashid Sukkur Pakistan Peoples Party Money Media Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Spt 8 reminds about courage of men in whites who t ..

3 minutes ago

Reforms in Punjab, Islamabad police; PTI govt's to ..

3 minutes ago

No veracity in media reports of removing portraits ..

10 minutes ago

Govt committed to steer country out of crises: Shi ..

10 minutes ago

School children protest against Indian atrocities ..

10 minutes ago

Corps Commander, Chief Minister lay floral wreath ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.