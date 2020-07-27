UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways To Run Four Special Trains On Eidul Azha

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways on Monday announced to run four special trains on the occasion of Eidul Azha to facilitate the passengers.

First Eid special train would leave from Karachi Railway Station to Rawalpindi on Tuesday at 11:45 a.m., the spokesman to Pakistan Railways said.

The decision was taken on the directions of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

All the passengers have instructed to follow the standard operation procedures (SOPs) during the traveling in the trains and on the stations.

The second special train will leave Karachi for Rawalpindi on Wednesday 11:45 a.m., while another Eid special train from Karachi to Lahore will start its journey on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

The fourth Eid special train will be run between Rawalpindi and Multan. It will leave Rawalpindi on Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

