Railways to run two special trains on Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways will run two special trains on Eidul Adha to facilitate the people.

According to the PR spokesperson on Saturday, the first special trains will leave Karachi City for Rawalpindi on July 19 at 1:00 pm via Karachi Cantt, Hyderabad, Rohri, Rahimyar Khan, Khanpur, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Faisalabad Sangla Hill, Wazirabad and Lalamusa which will reach its destination on the next day at 2:35 pm.

The second special trains will be operated from Rawalpindi to Karachi City which will leave Rawalpindi at 11:00 am and reach its destination on the next day at 1:30 pm through Lalamusa, Wazirabad, Sangla Hill, Faisalabad, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Khanpur, Rahimyar Khan, Rohri, Hyderabad, Landhi, Drig Road,and Karachi City.

The trains will consist of 11 coaches of economy class, the spokesperson added.