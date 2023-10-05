Open Menu

Railways To Solarize Entire Power Its Network In Phases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Railways to solarize entire power its network in phases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Railways is all set to start switching its entire stations’ power network including major railway stations, offices, workshops, and factories to solar systems in different phases which would help to save billions of rupees for the department.

“The step is expected to save Rs. 1.8 billion in the first phase to the department, later on, more stations, offices, and other facilities will be added in the subsequent phases,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

Initially, in the first phase, he said that Pakistan Railways wanted to switch around 99 formations, including major railway stations, nine divisional headquarters, and other vital offices, to solar power.

He said Pakistan Railways is going to hire the services of the National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) to convert its network to a solar system.

The official said that the department has decided to shift the railway network to solar energy to minimize the economic burden of Pakistan Railways.

On the other hand, due to the ongoing energy crisis and the surge in utility bills, PR management has implemented a policy that prohibits its officers from using air-conditioning before 11 a.m. daily.

