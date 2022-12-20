Railways to start shuttle service between Malakwal via Pind Dadan Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways is all set to start Shuttle Service between Malakwal via Pind Dadan Khan during the next week to provide maximum facilities to the passengers of the areas.

"The decision was taken on the directions of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique who asked the Divisional Superintendent, Pakistan Railways Rawalpindi Division and concerned deputy commissioner to contact notables of the area regarding starting the train service soon," an official in the Ministry told APP.

He said Pakistan Railways has decided to provide modern travelling facilities to the passengers and pursuing the rigorous exercise on making Pakistan Railways a profitable entity.

The official said that Pakistan Railways had also decided to install modern Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) system in all the passenger trains for making the journey extra comfortable and safe.

He said that Malakwal via Pind Dadan Khan railway track, which was closed due to lockdowns imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, could not be restored until now.

Thousands of people in the three districts of Rawalpindi Division have been deprived of economical railway travel due to the closure of the train service and the previous government did nothing to restore the track.

It is pertinent to mention here that due to the presence of Haranpur (Victoria) Bridge, the train was the only mode of public transport from Malkwal to Pind Dadan Khan. Citizens have to travel 72 kilometers to take the other route or use motorcycles to cross over the Bridge, a distance which is by no means risk-free.