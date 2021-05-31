Railways to switch 155 stations to solar energy

Pakistan Railways will shift its 155 railway stations to solar energy under the vision of the government to use alternative environment-friendly energy resources

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways will shift its 155 railway stations to solar energy under the vision of the government to use alternative environment-friendly energy resources.

PR Director Public Relations Nazia Jabeen informed on Monday that total cost of the project would be Rs 450 million.

She said that the PC-1 of the project "Solarization and Commissioning of 155 railway stations" had been approved and tender of the project would be presented after the Budget 2021-22.

Giving the details, she said that 81 railway stations would be equipped with backup of 8 hours after solarization of the entire electric system.

She said that 22 railway stations would be shifted to solar energy where computer based inter-locking system was working.

"As many as 22 railway stations would be converted to solar energy where only 2 hours backup would be provided whereas 52 railway stations would be solarized where no backup would be provided", she informed.

She said that total production capacity of the project would be 2308 kilowatts and 3.2 million units per annum with 20 per cent efficiency to be produced in a year.

"The project life will be 25 years and total 83 million units of electricity will be produced, " she said After installation of the project, the railways would save Rs 52 million annually which is spent on fuel and maintenance of diesel generators.

The official said that PR would save Rs 70.62 million per year due to the tariff difference between solar and WAPDA electricity cost.

She said that LED lights along with the solar energy system would be installed which would also save Rs 28.92 million per annum.

The backup period of the project was 4 to 5 years and during this period it would complete its cost and after that the project would save millions of rupees for Railways,she said.