UrduPoint.com

Railways To Upgrade 3 Karachi Bound Trains

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 11:11 PM

Railways to upgrade 3 Karachi bound trains

The Pakistan Railways has decided to upgrade three Karachi bound trains in 120 days to facilitate the citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways has decided to upgrade three Karachi bound trains in 120 days to facilitate the citizens.

It was decided in a meeting presided over by PR Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique held at the PR headquarters here on Saturday.

The PR will upgrade Karakoram Express, Karachi Express and Pak-Business Express trains while Khyber Mail and Jafar Express trains will be maintained in better manners.

It was informed in the meeting that an agreement to export 30,000 tons of rice by train to Iran every month was about to be signed.

The minister gave the task of raising income of dry ports up to Rs 2 billion per annum.

The meeting reviewed the restoration work of Harrick bridge in Balochistan which was damaged in the recent flood.

The minister ordered to make plan for the up-gradation of Sibbi and Taftan railway stations as well as strategy for reducing time of freight train between Quetta and Zahidan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Iran Flood Khawaja Saad Rafique Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Lahore Qalandar's bowling strong, claims Aqib Jave ..

Lahore Qalandar's bowling strong, claims Aqib Javed

10 minutes ago
 Fourth General Rally Against Pension Reform Taking ..

Fourth General Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris

10 minutes ago
 NH&MP launch launch road safety campaign in all se ..

NH&MP launch launch road safety campaign in all sectors of Hyderabad zone

18 minutes ago
 DIGP distributes appointment letters among success ..

DIGP distributes appointment letters among successful candidates of SSU

5 minutes ago
 Coolant Leak Occurs on Progress MS-21 Similar to R ..

Coolant Leak Occurs on Progress MS-21 Similar to Recent Incident With Soyuz - Ro ..

5 minutes ago
 Turkish Police Detain 48 People Suspected of Looti ..

Turkish Police Detain 48 People Suspected of Looting After Earthquakes - Reports

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.