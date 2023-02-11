Railways to upgrade 3 Karachi bound trains

The Pakistan Railways has decided to upgrade three Karachi bound trains in 120 days to facilitate the citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways has decided to upgrade three Karachi bound trains in 120 days to facilitate the citizens.

It was decided in a meeting presided over by PR Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique held at the PR headquarters here on Saturday.

The PR will upgrade Karakoram Express, Karachi Express and Pak-Business Express trains while Khyber Mail and Jafar Express trains will be maintained in better manners.

It was informed in the meeting that an agreement to export 30,000 tons of rice by train to Iran every month was about to be signed.

The minister gave the task of raising income of dry ports up to Rs 2 billion per annum.

The meeting reviewed the restoration work of Harrick bridge in Balochistan which was damaged in the recent flood.

The minister ordered to make plan for the up-gradation of Sibbi and Taftan railway stations as well as strategy for reducing time of freight train between Quetta and Zahidan.