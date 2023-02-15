UrduPoint.com

Railways To Upgrade Three Trains To Facilitate Passengers

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Railways to upgrade three trains to facilitate passengers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways was planning for upgrading three trains to provide maximum facilities to passengers and generate more revenue for the department aiming to drive it to self-sufficiency.

"Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique had already issued directions to officials concerned to make necessary arrangements in this regard to renovate Karachi bound trains within next four months to facilitate the masses," an official in Ministry told APP.

He said the upgradation of trains including Karakoram Express, Karachi Express and Pak-Business Express would help the department to earn more revenue, while Khyber Mail and Jaffar Express would be maintained on modern lines.

Replying to a question the official said that Pakistan Railways was planning to consider various options for branding several passenger trains and railway platforms to generate maximum revenue for the department.

He said the branding of the trains and platforms would not only address the increasing deficit of Pakistan Railways but also allow private firms to advertise their products for this purpose.

The official said that initially Pakistan Railways would be offered five trains for branding their seat covers, internal walls of the passenger coaches, and even toilets as a pilot project.

"The deficit of the department to decrease after starting this project and the minister has already directed the concerned to complete all the formalities in this regard as soon as possible," he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Khawaja Saad Rafique All

Recent Stories

Finance Minister presents tax amendments bill in N ..

Finance Minister presents tax amendments bill in NA

6 minutes ago
 Lockheed Martin’s UAE interns to unveil AI-power ..

Lockheed Martin’s UAE interns to unveil AI-powered solution for aircraft engin ..

15 minutes ago
 Follow LHC’s orders for election in Punjab: CJP ..

Follow LHC’s orders for election in Punjab: CJP Bandial

55 minutes ago
 Tunisian PM visits Museum of the Future

Tunisian PM visits Museum of the Future

1 hour ago
 First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfull ..

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfully delivered by ADNOC

3 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senator ..

UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senators in Washington

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.