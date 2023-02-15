Railways to upgrade three trains to facilitate passengers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways was planning for upgrading three trains to provide maximum facilities to passengers and generate more revenue for the department aiming to drive it to self-sufficiency.

"Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique had already issued directions to officials concerned to make necessary arrangements in this regard to renovate Karachi bound trains within next four months to facilitate the masses," an official in Ministry told APP.

He said the upgradation of trains including Karakoram Express, Karachi Express and Pak-Business Express would help the department to earn more revenue, while Khyber Mail and Jaffar Express would be maintained on modern lines.

Replying to a question the official said that Pakistan Railways was planning to consider various options for branding several passenger trains and railway platforms to generate maximum revenue for the department.

He said the branding of the trains and platforms would not only address the increasing deficit of Pakistan Railways but also allow private firms to advertise their products for this purpose.

The official said that initially Pakistan Railways would be offered five trains for branding their seat covers, internal walls of the passenger coaches, and even toilets as a pilot project.

"The deficit of the department to decrease after starting this project and the minister has already directed the concerned to complete all the formalities in this regard as soon as possible," he added.