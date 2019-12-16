Railways to upgrade water supply facilities at different stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Railways was planning to upgrade water supply facilities at different Railway stations aiming to ensure hygienic water drinking facilities for the passengers.

Water supply facilities would be upgraded at Rohri, Sukkur, Karachi and other important stations, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

The department has already installed its own water treatment plants at Kotri and Rohri for treatment of raw water to make it fit for drinking.

Regular cleaning of water tanks was being carried out to ensure clean drinking water at stations as per directions of the Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

To provide clean drinking water at the Railway stations, he said that water filtration plants had been installed at twelve railway stations included Okara, Raiwind, Gujranwala, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki, Jhelum, Lahore, Rohri and Sukkur.

Pakistan Railways would install six more water filtration plants at different railway stations for the provision of safe and clean drinking water to the passengers.

More water filtration plants would be installed shortly at Gujrat, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Hassan Abdal and Bahawalpur railway stations," To a question, he said that only one restaurant (Canteen) functioning at Rohri Station, where hygienic quality of food/eatables was provided to travelling passengers.

He said that random and surprise checking was carried out by Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO), other concerned officers and found that oil of authorized company (Pakwan) bread, rice, flour and soft drinks were being used.

The official said that wherever any discrepancy was noticed, the contractor was fined suitably.

The official said that 95 percent work of rehabilitation of bridges, railway stations and short embankments have been completed and laying of track was in progress.

He said that feasibility study of Rohri-Quetta-Taftan was in progress by Consortium M/s Siayuan (China) and M/s Spectra Pvt Limited (Pakistan).