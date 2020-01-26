Railways traffic halt for few hours after train derailment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Railway traffic towards down and upsides at the main track between Karachi and Lahore remained suspended for few hours on Sunday after a carriage of a Pakistan business Express derailed from the track near Khairpur.

The entire trains operation was stopped, Sir Syed Express and Millat Express were stopped at Rohri Station while Khyber Express was halted at Khairpur Station.

No casualties were reported but the track was damaged due to the derailment. According to Pakistan Railways officials, a relief and rescue train was immediately dispatched to the derailment site.

The work to remove the bogey from the Down Track has been cleared, they said.