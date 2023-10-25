Railways, UET engineers unveil cutting-edge "Digital Railway Driving System" for enhanced safety, visibility

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2023 | 10:11 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) The engineers from Pakistan Railways, in collaboration with UET engineers, have successfully developed a state-of-the-art "Digital Railway Driving System."

This groundbreaking system not only enhances safety by preventing accidents but also offers clear track visibility of up to 700 meters, even in smoggy conditions.

According to the PR spokesperson's announcement on Wednesday, the system prominently displays track clearance information on the driver's screen, ensuring obstacle-free operations. The successful trial of this system involved engineers from the University of Engineering and Technology and is initially slated for installation in four engines, with plans for gradual expansion to cover all trains in the coming year.

Anticipating the challenges of smog and reduced visibility in the upcoming season, Pakistan Railways CEO Shahid Aziz tasked the Chief Signal Engineer to develop a zero-visibility obstacle detection system. In just one month, the collaboration with UET engineers resulted in the successful creation of this cutting-edge system, which distinguishes itself as a unique addition to South Asian railway systems.

Notably, this driving system enables train drivers to identify obstacles on the track up to 700 meters, even in zero-visibility conditions.

Moreover, this system integrates GPS features to provide drivers with information on distances from stations and estimated journey durations. It has undergone rigorous testing, including simulations of artificial smog conditions, all with positive outcomes.

The CEO of Pakistan Railways commended the Signal Department and Chief Engineer Muhammad Ahmed for their successful testing and highlighted that this system is poised to significantly reduce accidents stemming from poor visibility. This development marks a major stride toward safer, more punctual train journeys, decreased fuel consumption, and improved passenger convenience.

The Chief Safety Officer of the railway emphasized that this system also offers night vision capabilities, which will play a pivotal role in preventing potential accidents.

