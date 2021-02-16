UrduPoint.com
Railways Union Seeks Approval Of Demands From CEO

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 12:39 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Sampars Union called for overcoming huge shortage of station masters among the demand list put up before CEO Railways during meeting arranged in Lahore office.

The union delegation headed by its chief Raja Irfan requested CEO Nisar Ahmad Maimon to take action for accommodating the department's workers with an immediate effect.

CEO hailing the list assured of paying heeds on each and every clause of the list to help out workers on merit basis, said the union official in a press release issued here.

Demands included as holding Departmental Promotions Committee (DPC) meeting at concerned divisions instead headquarter level, recruitment against 811 number of Station Master (SM) vaccancies in the local division, for lack of SMs was causing additional burden on the existing staff as later were pushed to hold long duty at their concerned stations.

Widows and retired employees must be given their pending dues for they were too worried to meet their daily expenses of lives even.

Especial budget be allocated to provide TA, DA and meet daily miscellaneous expenses of the workers.

Union president Mukhtar Ahmed, secretary general Younis Bhatti, chief organizer Abdul Khaliq among other office bearers were present on the occasion.

