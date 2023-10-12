Railways unveils winter timetable with notable changes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Railways has announced its updated winter timetable, set to take effect from Sunday, October 15. Several significant changes have been made, aimed at enhancing connectivity and service across the railway network.

According to the new timetable issued on Thursday, one notable change is the addition of a new stop for the Pakistan Express (45 Up) at Khairpur Railway Station, offering improved accessibility to passengers in the region. Additionally, various temporary stops for several trains have been made permanent, with Allama Iqbal Express (9 Up/10 Dn) now stopping at Lodhran Railway Station and the Quetta Express making a halt at Toba Tek Singh Railway Station.

In an effort to improve travel experiences, the duration of stops for selected trains has been extended. This includes the Green Line (5 Up/6 Dn) at Rohri Railway Station, Rohri Express (33 Up/34 Dn), Musa Pak Express (115 Up/116 Dn) at Khanewal, and Thal Express (129 Up/130 Dn) at Kundian Railway Station.

Furthermore, the departure times of numerous trains have been adjusted to better accommodate passengers. Trains include Tezgam (7 Up), Allama Iqbal Express (9 Up/10 Dn), Karachi Express (15 Up/16 Dn), Multan Express (17 Up), Rahman Baba Express (47 Up), Rawal Express (121 Up), Thal Express (129 Up), Kohat Express (133 Up), Chenab Express (135 Up), Mehran Express (150 Dn), Narowal Passenger (211 Up/212 Dn), Shaheen Passenger (225 Up/226 Dn), Rawalpindi Passenger (268 Dn), and Mianwali Express (148 Dn).

These changes are expected to improve the efficiency and convenience of railway travel across Pakistan during the winter season. Passengers are encouraged to check the updated timetable for specific departure and arrival times as the new schedule takes effect on Sunday.