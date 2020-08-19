UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Upgrade Six Railway Stations In Two Years

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 05:00 PM

Railways upgrade six railway stations in two years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways upgraded as many as six major railway stations across the country, giving them a new and modernize look, besides facilitating the passengers, during the last two years.

The up-gradation work would be carried out in passenger waiting halls, prayer area, operation offices, water filtration plant, toilets, passenger shelter, platforms, ticket counters, parking area and external development work.

"Around Rs 50 million were allocated in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the current fiscal year to upgrade and renovate of nine other major railway stations, "a senior official in the Railways Ministry told APP.

The upgraded railway stations included Bahawalpur, Raiwind, Narowal, Okara, Sahiwal and Gujranwala.

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) had given approval for the renovation in 2018, he added.

Regarding the two major railway stations of Rawalpindi and Rohri, the official said the tenders had been floated and waiting for its final approval.

He said the present government was encouraging the private partners and builders for renovation and up-gradation of the railway stations.

"Pakistan Railways is also planning to reconstruct 11 bridges and repair another 55 across the country to ensure smooth operation of trains and safety of the passengers," he added.

The official said the department would reconstruct three bridges in Sukkur Division, six in Multan and two in Lahore Division.

About the repair of bridges in different divisions, he said Pakistan Railways had planned to repair 34 bridges in Karachi, 11 in Sukkur, two in Multan, five in Rawalpindi, two in Peshawar and one in Quetta.

Around 86 percent of bridges were more than 100 years old but all of them were safe for train operation due to regular maintenance, rehabilitation and strengthening of the bridges, he added.

He said Pakistan Railways has 13,959 major and minor bridges over the system and their design life varies for different years. The standard operating procedure calls for inspection of bridges in accordance with the different schedules like monthly, quarterly, biannually and annually.

\395

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Raiwind Peshawar Quetta Water Sahiwal Okara Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sukkur Gujranwala Narowal Rohri 2018 Prayer All Government Million

Recent Stories

Last two years were tough for Govt, masses and bus ..

47 minutes ago

Navy Promoting Sports Activities In Pakistan

1 hour ago

UVAS, dairy association discuss collaboration, joi ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Sports Council sign MOU with Dubai Corporati ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new Law regulating fami ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC CEO discusses energy industry dynamics durin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.