Railways Upgrades 167 Un-manned Crossings In One Year

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways has upgraded as many as 167 vulnerable un-manned level crossings to manned level crossings, out of 550 which are identified by the department over the entire railway network last year.

"The relevant provincial government provided the finances to Pakistan Railways for the upgradation of un-manned level crossings in the country," official sources in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

They said the present government was taking several steps including the up-gradation of unmanned and vulnerable railway level crossings across the country in collaboration with respective provincial governments.

The sources said there were two types of level crossings over the Pakistan Railways network, un-manned and manned level crossings, adding that the un-manned level crossings were without gate leaves.

"There are a total of 1,565 un-manned level crossings over the entire railway network and as per railway policy in vogue, the up-gradation of any unmanned or manned level crossing is the responsibility of road owning authority," they added.

The sources said that a joint survey of Pakistan Railways and the Provincial Government was also conducted in 2013-14 to identify accident-prone/vulnerable un-manned level crossings across the country.

They said that it also mentioned Section 12 of the Railway Act of 1890 that the district administration or road authority should bear the expenses for the upgrade of these unmanned level crossings.

