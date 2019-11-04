Railways upgrades around 620 coaches in three year

Pakistan Railways has upgraded as many as 620 coaches from its own resources to increase revenue of the department and facilitate its passengers during the last three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Railways has upgraded as many as 620 coaches from its own resources to increase revenue of the department and facilitate its passengers during the last three years.

Giving year wise breakup of the upgraded coaches, the official in the Ministry of Railways told APP that 168 coaches were upgraded in 2016-17, 192 in 2017-18 and 260 coaches in 2018-19.

Regarding the availability of coaches, he said that at present around 472 coaches were out of service or non-functional, which needed heavy or light repair.

Giving detail about the repair, the official said that 39 coaches of Pakistan Railways under survey of condemnations being over-aged and beyond economical repair.

He said that 205 coaches were available in workshops under periodical overhauling and nominated repair. Around 228 coaches available in Lahore Division and in Carriage Factory and C&W Shops held up since long for repairs.

To a question, he said the deficit showed a declining trend as compared to last three years. The deficit was decreased to Rs32.769 billion despite the department had to spend an additional amount of Rs3.033 billion on account of increases in high speed fuel prices, pay, pension and depreciation of rupee against Dollar.

He said Pakistan Railways was taking several steps to improve financial position of organization included started 24 new trains with the same rolling stock and human resources which resulted in additional revenue earning of Rs4.938 billion as compared to the last financial year.

The official said that introduction of Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) locomotives and trains tracking system had contributed in reducing the fuel consumption by 2million liters.