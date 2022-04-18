Railways upgrades over 643 coaches to facilitate passengers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways has so far upgraded around 643 coaches from its own resources to increase revenue of the department and ensure comfortable travel for its passengers.

Around 168 coaches were upgraded in 2016-17, 192 in 2017-18, 260 coaches in 2018-19 and 23 in 2020-21, while taking several steps to improve financial position of the organisation which include starting of new trains with the same rolling stock and human resources, an official in the ministry told APP.

He said that Railways was also planning to repair another 472 coaches which were either out of service or non-functional since long and required heavy or light maintenance.

The official said that 205 coaches were available in the workshops under periodical overhauling and repair while around 228 coaches available in Lahore division and in Carriage Factory and C&W Shops held up since long for repairs.

To a question, he said that Pakistan Locomotive Factory Risalpur had manufactured 102 new locomotives at a cost of Rs 18.155 billion which includes foreign exchange of Rs 12.339 billion since 1993.

He said the factory's up-gradation plan would be executed in the forthcoming manufacturing plan of locomotives as per requirement of Pakistan Railways.

The official said the feasibility study of the up-gradation of Locomotives Factory Risalpur was under process and would be completed as soon as possible.

He said it was incorrect that the factory was in dilapidated condition as it was commissioned in 1992 and fully equipped to undertake manufacturing and fabrication work of locomotives and rolling stock.