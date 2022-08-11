Railways urges passengers to contact helpline before travelling

The Pakistan Railways urged passengers to contact helpline before coming to railway station due to weather conditions in days to come

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways urged passengers to contact helpline before coming to railway station due to weather conditions in days to come.

According to a PR spokesperson on Thursday, the Met office has forecast heavy rainsbetween August 10-14 which may affect the train schedule so passengers should enquireabout the relevant train before starting their journey.