Railways Urges Passengers To Contact Helpline Before Travelling
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2022 | 10:02 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways urged passengers to contact helpline before coming to railway station due to weather conditions in days to come.
According to a PR spokesperson on Thursday, the Met office has forecast heavy rainsbetween August 10-14 which may affect the train schedule so passengers should enquireabout the relevant train before starting their journey.