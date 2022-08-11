UrduPoint.com

Railways Urges Passengers To Contact Helpline Before Travelling

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2022 | 10:02 PM

The Pakistan Railways urged passengers to contact helpline before coming to railway station due to weather conditions in days to come

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways urged passengers to contact helpline before coming to railway station due to weather conditions in days to come.

According to a PR spokesperson on Thursday, the Met office has forecast heavy rainsbetween August 10-14 which may affect the train schedule so passengers should enquireabout the relevant train before starting their journey.

