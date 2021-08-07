Railways urges road users to avoid trespassing for their own safety

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways has initiated a campaign to create awareness among people about trespassing and crossing of railway track.

The Railways Directorate of Public Relations arranged a trip of journalists to show the manned and unmanned level crossings at different places on Saturday where detailed briefing was given to them.

Director Public Relations Nazia Jabeen briefed the media that the Railways always gives importance to the life safety of citizens and its passengers. She said that 464 out of about 800 level crossings in the PR Lahore Division were un-manned, where no attendant was present and the citizens cross the railway track on their own responsibility. Whereas, she said, gates had been installed at the rest of the level crossings where attendants were appointed to close the gate before the arrival of the trains.

She appealed to citizens to stop at the level crossing before crossing the track, look on both sides of the track and wait for the train to pass if any train was coming.

Deputy Chief Operating Superintendent (Dy COPS) Tariq Aziz Kolachi told journalists that the PR had taken several steps for the safety of citizens and passengers. He said that double whistle boards had been provided on 185 level crossings where train drivers were bound to play horn to warn the road users about train arrival.

He said that special warning boards had also been displayed for train drivers at 134 non-interlocked level crossings where drivers had to decrease the speed of the train.

Moreover, he said that gangmen had been appointed at 96 vulnerable un-manned level crossings to alert the road users about arrival of train during foggy weather. Kolachi said that fencing had been made at 970 points along the track by erecting sleepers and rails while trenches had been dug at 277 points to restrict the citizens from trespassing.

He said that 54 un-manned level crossings had been permanently closed down due to the vulnerability after a survey. He said that at least 220 FIRs had been registered so far against citizens over trespassing.

"According to the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965, responsibility in case of any accident at un-manned level crossings lies with the road users," he added.

To a question, he said that as per Section 12 of the Railway Act 1890, it was a responsibility of the district administration concerned to bear the expenses for upgradation of the unmanned level crossings.

Later, the railway officers distributed pamphlets among citizens to educate them about their own safety.