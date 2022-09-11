UrduPoint.com

Railways Utilizes All Resources To Restore Its Service In Flood-hit Areas

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Railways utilizes all resources to restore its service in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways and district administrations of Sindh, Balochistan have utilized all available resources to restore the rail service in flood affected across the country.

"On the direction of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, the department is putting maximum efforts for rehabilitation of railway track in Sindh, Balochistan and other affected parts of the country shortly," an official in the Ministry told APP on Sunday.

He said that Pakistan Railways was also directed to complete the ongoing survey of the affected installations on a war footing and speed up the rehabilitation process.

The official said that the technical and non-technical staff of the department was working in three shifts to restore the tracks once the flood water recedes.

"The train service between Quetta and Karachi Divisions is suspended after railway bridges collapsed and rail tracks became submerged in water due to floods in the region," he added.

He said that in the remaining divisions, around seven to eight bridges were damaged due to which the train operations were suspended in the flood hit areas. The official said the train service could not be restored until the bridges and tracks were cleared of the floodwater.

The official said the flooding situation as result of non-stop rains in the country had caused a loss of more than Rs 11 billion to the Pakistan Railways, including infrastructure damages worth Rs 8 billion due to collapse of the bridges and tracks, while ticket refunds, diesel and suspension of train operations had cost the department Rs 3.5 billion.

The department has deployed technical bridge staff at various sections for the repair of the damaged bridges and the train operation will only be restored after completion of repairing and onstruction work on the bridges, he told.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Flood Water Khawaja Saad Rafique Sunday All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

8 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

17 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

17 hours ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

17 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.