Railways, Vista Tourism To Run Safari Tourist Train

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 07:43 PM

Pakistan Railways (PR), in collaboration with Vista Tourism, will run a Safari Tourist Train from Nov 17 to 20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR), in collaboration with Vista Tourism, will run a Safari Tourist Train from Nov 17 to 20.

According to PR sources here on Saturday, the initiative has been taken as per vision of the incumbent government and Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, aimed at highlighting historical and cultural beauty of Pakistan across the globe.

The Safari Train, in its first phase, would travel from Rawalpindi to Golra Sharif, Taxila, Attock city to Attock Khurd Station, while in the 2nd phase, the train would return to Attock City from Attock Khurd Station and would go to Kanjur and Jhalar stations, sources added.

According to sources, renowned photographers and tourists of Germany, Japan, Italy, Britain and Australia would participate in the Safari train.

Keeping in view the importance of tourism and its promotion at national level, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed would welcome tourists, sources added.

The initiative would not only help railways earn reasonable income but also fetch forex for the country. Arrangements have been made for the train stoppage at various places so that foreign photographers could capture the country's natural beauty in their cameras and highlight it across the world.

The Safari Train would consist of one diesel engine, one economy class coach, two steam engines, five bogies of freight and two break vans.

