LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways Lahore division organised a Christmas cake cutting ceremony to show solidarity with the Christian workers.

According to the PR sources here on Friday, a number of Christian workers attended the ceremony while Divisional Transportation Officer Hamid Farooq was the chief guest of the ceremony.