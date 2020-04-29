Railways workers, officials working relentlessly in lockdown period; DS Karachi

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Division Arshad Salam Khattak on Wednesday said that Its been over five weeks now to the unprecedented suspension of train operation owing to country-wide outbreak of coronavirus and imposed lockdown, the railways workers, officials and officers have remained committed to their job responsibilities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Division Arshad Salam Khattak on Wednesday said that Its been over five weeks now to the unprecedented suspension of train operation owing to country-wide outbreak of coronavirus and imposed lockdown, the railways workers, officials and officers have remained committed to their job responsibilities.

Khattak who assumed the charge of DS Karachi two days back added that during the lockdown days railways' freight operation was in full swing and the workers and officials had done their best in such hard times while transhipping essential items across the country, according to a news release.

During the course of five weeks of lockdown railways' staff has remained relentless in office duties and has successfully accomplished all the works pertaining to maintenance and smooth operation of train service besides following the social distancing parameters in true letter and spirit.

The walk-through sanitization gates, installed at offices of Karachi division, are prepared by the railways' human resource keeping in view their dire need in these days.

Khattak lauded the doctors and paramedics of Karachi division for establishing two quarantine set-ups in Karachi city: 30 bed at Hasan Hospital and 36 bed in quarantine special train.

He further added that train operation would be started after getting prior approval from the government whereas railways had devised necessary SOPs to be implemented while conducting the train operation during the corona pandemic period as per the directives of Federal minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

It is pertinent to mention that Arshad Salam Khatak has started serving his second stint as DS Karachi; previously he served in the same position from March 2018 to January 2019. Prior to becoming DS now, he was serving as Secretary Railways board in Ministry of Railways.