MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Vice chairman of local railways workers union Abdullah Khan died from coronavirus, general secretary of the union Saleem Chisti said.

The deceased was admitted in Nishtar hospital for past few days.

Other office bearers including Chaudhary Ajmal, Muhammad Tufail, Tasleem Rao Mushtaq, Saleem Dahir, Zahid Iqbal, Taj Din, Sheikh Rafique, Sarfraz Khan and Riaz Ghalib expressed deep sorrow for demise of their fellow. They termed that railway workers union got deprived of effective and sincere fellow whose services would be remembered forever. They prayed that Allah grant patience to the aggrieved family and eternal rest to deceased in Jinnah.