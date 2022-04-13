Railways working hours: 8 am to 3 pm

Pakistan Railways has announced revised office schedule for the Holy month of Ramzan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways has announced revised office schedule for the Holy month of Ramzan.

According to the notification issued here on Wednesday, the offices will function from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm from Monday to Thursday with prayer break of 30 minutes at 1:00 p.m. While on Friday the offices will be open from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm without break.