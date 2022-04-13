UrduPoint.com

Railways Working Hours: 8 Am To 3 Pm

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2022 | 04:45 PM

Railways working hours: 8 am to 3 pm

Pakistan Railways has announced revised office schedule for the Holy month of Ramzan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways has announced revised office schedule for the Holy month of Ramzan.

According to the notification issued here on Wednesday, the offices will function from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm from Monday to Thursday with prayer break of 30 minutes at 1:00 p.m. While on Friday the offices will be open from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm without break.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prayer From P

Recent Stories

France Spent $100Mln on Military Assistance to Ukr ..

France Spent $100Mln on Military Assistance to Ukraine - Government

24 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz's remarks on CPEC construction highly c ..

PM Shehbaz's remarks on CPEC construction highly commendable: China

25 seconds ago
 Shanghai Customs important efficiency amid COVID-1 ..

Shanghai Customs important efficiency amid COVID-19 resurgence

27 seconds ago
 Faithful throng Faisal Masjid for offering Tarawee ..

Faithful throng Faisal Masjid for offering Taraweeh prayers

33 seconds ago
 London Extends Anti-Russian Sanctions Over Operati ..

London Extends Anti-Russian Sanctions Over Operation in Ukraine to Include 206 M ..

9 minutes ago
 Mongolia to launch immunization campaign against i ..

Mongolia to launch immunization campaign against infectious animal disease

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.