Railways Workshop DS holds open court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Workshop Divisional Superintendent (DS) Iftikhar Hussain Thursday held an open court in his office and listened to problems of Railways serving and retired employees.

According to PR sources here, open courts were being held as per the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati.

During two hours long court, matters related to allotment, payment of pending dues, appointment and transfer were heard.