Rain Affected Families Get Financial Assistance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 07:07 PM
Following directives of Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday distributed financial assistance among families that were affected in recent torrential rains
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Following directives of Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday distributed financial assistance among families that were affected in recent torrential rains.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, Tariq Hussain distributed financial package among forty families of the areas whose houses were damaged in recent rain. Financial assistance of Rs.
two million each was also distributed among families of those who lost their lives in recent torrential rains.
Affected families expressed gratitude to Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif and district administration for their help in this hour of need.
Revenue field staff is also conducting a survey to compile data of houses damaged for future disbursement of financial assistance. The affected families would soon be given assistance following policy of NDMA.
