Rain Along With Thunderstorm Predicted For Weekend

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted another rain along with dust-storm and thunderstorm for this week-end in most parts of the country including city, while day temperatures are likely to increase due to high pressure in the upper atmosphere in most parts of the country particularly in southern half of the country.

According to a spokesman for the PMD, a westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on May 10 and likely to grip upper parts on the next day.

Under the influence of the weather system, day temperatures are likely to remain 3-5°C above normal till Friday. Rain-dust-storm/thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Sahiwal from 10th of May to 12th.

While, in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar on May 10-11. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period.

Farmers are advised to manage watering of crops and wheat harvesting accordingly, general public is advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period, the spokesman added.

