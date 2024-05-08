Rain Along With Thunderstorm Predicted For Weekend
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted another rain along with dust-storm and thunderstorm for this week-end in most parts of the country including city, while day temperatures are likely to increase due to high pressure in the upper atmosphere in most parts of the country particularly in southern half of the country.
According to a spokesman for the PMD, a westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on May 10 and likely to grip upper parts on the next day.
Under the influence of the weather system, day temperatures are likely to remain 3-5°C above normal till Friday. Rain-dust-storm/thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Sahiwal from 10th of May to 12th.
While, in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar on May 10-11. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period.
Farmers are advised to manage watering of crops and wheat harvesting accordingly, general public is advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period, the spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..
Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KPFS & HFA reiterate commitment to ensure quality food2 seconds ago
-
PAL announces Rs. 5.2 millions awards for Pakistani writers, poets10 seconds ago
-
ETPB recovers Rs 38B in properties, Rs 600M in dues16 seconds ago
-
DC seeks plans from PHA for upgradation of parks23 seconds ago
-
Couple injured due to gas leakage10 minutes ago
-
PML-N focusing to steer country out of crises, healing ties with 'brotherly countries': Danyal Ch10 minutes ago
-
2-member gang arrested over illegal currency business20 minutes ago
-
IESCO secures 9,176 safety hazard points costing Rs 1.679 bln so far20 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue surveillance geared up20 minutes ago
-
World Asthma Day marks across northern Sindh20 minutes ago
-
Sports week underway in Medical University of Larkana20 minutes ago
-
SP Tank expedite the investigation to ensure speedy justice20 minutes ago