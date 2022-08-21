Rain and floods: Balochistan educational institutes closed for one week

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Balochistan government on Sunday announced to close the educational institutes for one week.

According to a handout issued by the Department of education, in view of the convenience and safety of parents and students, due to heavy rains, all public and private educational institutions across the province will be closed for a week from August 22 to August 27.

"The decision was taken, on the order of the Chief Minister of Balochistan," it further said.