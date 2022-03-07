UrduPoint.com

Rain And Snowfall Continues In Upper Parts Of Hazara Division

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2022 | 07:05 PM

The upper parts of Hazara division on second day Monday received heavy rain with more than 6 inches of snow at Galyat and Thandyani

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The upper parts of Hazara division on second day Monday received heavy rain with more than 6 inches of snow at Galyat and Thandyani.

Many roads connecting different areas of Abbottabad, Mansehra and Kohistan districts were blocked due to land sliding.

Two cars were buried under snow at Kundla on the Murree Road, however, all the five inmates were rescued and shifted to a hotel by the Rescue 1122 personnel. The cars were also later recovered from the snow.

Two persons were injured on the roads of Thandyani and Circle Bakot and rescued by the locals.

According to the Galyat Development Authority (GDA), there was a threat of snow and land sliding at four places of Galyat, and all the departments were prepared to tackle any untoward situation.

The rain spell with snowfall is likely to continue till Friday.

