Rain And Snowfall Continues On The Hills Of Kaghan And Naran

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Rain and snowfall continues on the hills of Kaghan and Naran

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Kaghan and Naran hills continued to experience heavy rain and snowfall since last week and once again the glacier blocked the Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road.

According to details, during the current spell of rain and snowfall, the temperature has gone below zero in Babusar Top, Kaghan and Naran valleys where up to 10 inches of snow has fallen on the hills while other areas are receiving continuous heavy rain.

The MNJ road, which was opened a few days ago, has been blocked once again due to landslides by glaciers near Kaghan.

Yesterday, apart from Shogran Road, many other connecting roads of Tehsil Balakot were also closed due to landslides.

Similarly, other areas of Hazara Division, especially Abbottabad, Butgram and Kohistan are also facing problems of floods and landslides.

