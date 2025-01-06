Rain And Snowfall Grip Hazara Division, Intensifying Cold Wave
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Heavy rainfall across the Hazara Division and third spell of intermittent snowfall in its upper regions Monday have significantly intensified the cold wave, affecting daily life and increasing challenges for residents and travelers alike.
In Kaghan Valley, snowfall continues in popular tourist destination including Naran, Battakundi, and Shogran. Tourist areas, Naran and Battakundi have recorded over a foot of snow, while Shogran has received more than four inches. Kaghan Bazaar has accumulated nearly two inches of snow. The heavy snowfall has heightened the severity of the cold, disrupting normal life and travel in the region.
Similarly, light snowfall persists in Galyat, where Abbottabad Traffic Police, under the directives of DIG Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti and the supervision of DPO Abbottabad Umar Tufail and SSP Traffic Tariq Mehmood Khan, are actively assisting and guiding tourists.
On the special instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and Advisor for Tourism, Culture, and Archaeology Zahid Chanzeb, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) has deployed machinery and staff at high-alert positions across Kaghan Valley. Roads blocked due to snow, including Shogran Road, have been cleared to ensure smooth vehicular movement.
The KDA has stationed additional staff and machinery at various key points to assist tourists and locals. Tourism police have been deployed in areas such as Kawai, Shogran, Paras, and Kaghan to ensure the safety and convenience of visitors.
Despite the harsh weather conditions, tourists continue to flock to these scenic regions, attracted by the breathtaking snow-covered landscapes. Authorities have advised travelers to exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines while visiting these areas.
